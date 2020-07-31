New South Wales records 21 new coronavirus cases – as two popular Sydney pubs are shut 

New South Wales has announced another 21 coronavirus cases on Friday, with just two being linked to travellers in hotel quarantine.

The new cases were identified in the 24 hours between 8pm on July 29 and 8pm on July 30.

Of the 21 new cases, two have been linked to the funeral gatherings cluster in Bankstown area.

Three of the cases are associated with the Our Lady of Lebanon cluster at Harris Park and a further two with the Thai Rock restaurant at Wetherill Park.

Six of the newly discovered cases are associated with The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point and two positive tests with the Mounties Club.

A coronavirus infected couple dined at the Thair Rock restaurant in Potts Point before attending The Apollo and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Rushcutter’s Bay

The couple had also spent time at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Rushcutter’s Bay which was alerted to the new cases on Tuesday

Travellers in hotel quarantine are responsible for two of the new cases, while one case was acquired in Victoria.

Two are under investigation with the source of the contagion a mystery and one case is linked to a known case that is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, two Sydney pubs have been shut for cleaning on Friday as an inner-city coronavirus cluster spreads over the Harbour Bridge, hitting a gym and Woolworths store.

Harpoon and Hotel Harry in Surry Hills closed their doors immediately on Thursday after NSW Health advised a positive coronavirus case visited the venue on Sunday July 26.

The infected pubgoer, who attended the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point a day earlier, was at Hotel Harry for nine hours from 2.15pm to 11pm.

Darlo Bar, in nearby Darlinghurst, on Thursday said a guest who visited the venue between 12pm and 2pm on Sunday July 26 has also tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Health said the Darlo Bar case is ‘relatively low-risk’ but the venue decided to shut for a deep clean.

