New South Wales records 16 new COVID-19 cases as Victoria considers harsher lockdown measures

New South Wales has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as Victoria considers harsher measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Of the new infections, 11 are associated with the Thai Rock cluster in Wetherill Park while three are linked to the outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula in Sydney’s south-west.

One of the cases confirmed was from hotel quarantine, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Pictured: A health worker wearing a protective suit conducts tests for COVID-19 at Bondi Beach on Monday. A further 16 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in New South Wales on Wednesday

Ms Berejiklian said while it was reassuring no additional outbreaks had been detected up to 8pm last night, she added the state was still on ‘high alert’ for further spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

Ms Berejiklian said the next few weeks for NSW were ‘critical’ to slowing the spread of the virus in Australia’s most populated state.

‘If we manage get on top of the community transmission at this stage, we have a much better chance of continuing the move forward in a positive way,’ she said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there were now 53 cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster and 37 from the Thai Rock outbreak.

While not yet re-imposing travel bans to regional areas in NSW, Ms Berejikilan said people should take ‘extra caution’ when moving around the state.

‘There is no zone which is safe,’ she said.

‘All of us, my strongest message is, that all of us are high alert.

‘All of us should be monitoring our behaviour. All of us should consider where we travel. All of us should consider avoiding crowds and those high-risk activities, especially over the weekend.’

The announcement comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews considers limiting people to within 5km of their homes to slow the spread of the virus.

The state has reportedly recorded 484 new cases of coronavirus, its worst daily total ever, sources told The Australian.

Ms Berejiklian said the next few weeks for her state were ‘critical’ to slowing down the spread of the virus

That number would eclipse the state’s previous record of 428 on Friday.

More to come