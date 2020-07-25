New South Wales records 15 new coronavirus cases as cluster in Sydney grows and three schools shut

New South Wales taped 15 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, in the middle of issues increasing a cluster in Sydney’s west is growing, with three schoolsshut

The figure is off the back of NSW recording 7 new COVID -19 cases on Friday and 19 new cases on Thursday.

Six of the new cases on Saturday are returned tourists in hotel quarantine, 8 are related to the Thai Rock dining establishment cluster and one is under examination.

Of the Thai Rock cluster cases, NSW Health verified 2 participated in Cerdon College in Merrylands and were close contacts of a verified case who participated in Our Lady of Lebanon church.

The 15 extra COVID-19 cases is off the back of NSW recording 7 new COVID -19 cases on Friday and 19 new cases on Thursday

Six are contacts of existing cases connected to Thair Rock cases, consisting of 2 trainees of Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Bossley Park and Freeman Catholic College at BonnyriggHeights

These schools have actually considering that closed as an outcome, NSW Health stated.

NSW Ministry of Health Dr Jeremy McAnulty stated 4 extra cases of COVID-19 were related to a series of funeral events and a church service participated in by a lady in her 40 s, who checked favorable to the infection on Thursday.

The extra cases consist of a couple in their 60 s from the north coast, and a couple in their 50 s and 60 s from southwestSydney

‘Attendees of the funeral service and other church services are now advised to get checked for COVID-19, despite any signs, and continue to self-isolate for 14 days even if it is unfavorable,’ he stated.

More to come.