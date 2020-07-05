New South Wales records 14 new coronavirus cases

New South Wales has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, but all were came back travellers from overseas that are now in hotel quarantine.

A further 18,144 tests were conducted as of 8pm on Saturday, taking the sum total to 942,432 tests in their state.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McNulty says four residents of the Sydney nursing home Newmarch House and an XPT passenger have been showing symptoms, all tested negative.

An outbreak at the western Sydney facility run by Anglicare was declared over in mid-June after 37 residents and 34 staff caught the virus, and 19 residents died.

Dr McNulty said even though there were no community transmissions, people needed seriously to remain vigilant with hygiene and social distancing.

‘The virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms, as such, the chance of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains,’ that he said.

‘People who may show no obvious symptoms or have very mild symptoms can unwittingly pass it to the others if they are incubating the disease.’

NSW has just 69 people being treated for COVID-19, while 2799 others have recovered from the illness.

Dr McNulty again said people who have held it’s place in one of the Melbourne hotspots can’t travel to NSW and any NSW residents who has been around a hotspot location has to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Victoria recorded 108 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily number since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews has brought drastic measures to quell a cluster as high as 30 cases in public housing in inner-Melbourne by shutting down nine buildings, which affects 3000 people.

