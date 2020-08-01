New South Wales has recorded 17 new coronavirus cases and one death

New South Wales has recorded 17 new coronavirus cases and the very first death in almost 3 months.

An 83- year-old guy passed away on Saturday early morning after being connected to the cluster of cases from the Crossroads Hotel, the NSW Department of Health exposed.

The state’s overall variety of cases has now leapt to 3,584

Of the new cases, 3 remain in hotel quarantine, one is from a returning local from Victoria while 2 cases are connected to the Apollo dining establishment.

Two more infections were connected to the Mounties Club in Mount Pritchard and 7 were from contacts of understoodcases

It comes as the popular Bavarian club in Manly was required to close for deep cleansing after a consumer checked favorable to the fatal infection.

A client had actually checked out the German club on July 24 and it will be closed on Saturday early morning to go through deep cleansing.

The place will resume by midday, with NSW Health recommending all individuals at the place on the afternoon of July 24 to keep track of for signs.

The Bavarian has offered authorities with a list of visitors on that date.

The Harpoon & & Hotel Harry in Surry Hills, Matinee Coffee in Marrickville and Tan Viet in Cabramatta are amongst the other places needed to carry out deep cleansing after current patronage by COVID-positive individuals.

