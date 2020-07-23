New South Wales announces 19 new coronavirus cases as clusters continue to grow 

New South Wales has actually tape-recorded another 19 coronavirus cases as worries of a 2nd wave grow.

Most of the new cases have actually been connected to understood Sydney clusters at the Crossroads Hotel and the Thai Rock dining establishment.

There were 9 new cases connected to the the Thai Rock cluster, one is a kid who participated in Tomaree PublicSchool

Another case connected with the Thai Rock cluster is a young kid who participates in Goodstart Early Learning Anna Bay.

Both schools were closed on Friday while contact tracing and cleaning up is underway.

More to come

