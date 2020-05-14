New Shocking Video Of Wet Markets Still Open Across Asia



Play video material

Exclusive PETA

The fatal pandemic is not doing anything to close down the harmful, reproducing premises for condition that are wet markets … they’re still running all across Asia, as well as in the UNITED STATE for that issue.

This shocking new video from PETA was contended blood-soaked wet markets in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines as well as Thailand … as well as it reveals the unclean problems where online pet dogs, bats, apes, serpents, civets, birds, felines, bunnies, ducks as well as hens are dealt.

As you can see … a wet market in Indonesia maintains bats, civets, apes, birds, bunnies as well as felines in cages covered with layers of feces as well as rotten food. One bunny also convulses as well as passes away right before the cam.

Bats have actually been connected to COVID-19– some researchers claim the pets go to the facility of the episode– as well as civets have actually been connected to SARS.

In Thailand, ducks as well as hens are packed right into cages wing-to-wing … as well as in the Philippines, wet market employees delicately use shoes as they stroll across blood-soaked floorings to slice pigs as well as birds with their bare hands.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, a counter near living pets is piled high with the prepared pet heads as well as various other body components of the inadequate pooches.

One picture is consistent across these Asian wet markets … the floorings are covered with blood, digestive tracts as well as water.



Play video material





New York City CITY 4/27/20 TMZ.com

It’s not simply a concern in Asia … as we have actually reported, wet markets additionally exist right here in New York, California as well as Texas

PETA is utilizing this shocking new video to hire the World Health Organization to advise the closure of live-animal markets around the world, consisting of those still running right here in the States.



Play video material





San Francisco 4/27/20 TMZ.com