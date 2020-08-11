New secrets about Israel’s withdrawal that has not materialised from the West Bank – Middle East Monitor

While Israel is honoring the 15 th anniversary of the unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005, a variety of senior Israeli authorities have actually exposed what they are calling new secrets that are emerging for the very first time. These secrets relate to a strategy prepared by Ariel Sharon, the then prime minister of Israel, to carry out the 2nd part of the disengagement in the inhabited West Bank minutes after the evacuation of Gush Katif and a couple of months prior to he fell under a coma.

Fifteen years earlier, 1,751 inhabitant households, including 9,000 inhabitants, were left from the Gaza Strip and 22 unlawful settlements were developed into ruins. This extraordinary relocation, which Sharon started as a political manoeuvre, is still engraved in the hearts of Israelis, throughout the right and left wings, as a serious psychological shock and a clear security failure.

Over the years, little news was released about the 2nd stage of the disengagement that Sharon prepared in the West Bank in the last months of his premiership. However, Ehud Olmert attempted to execute what was called a reconciliation strategy throughout his time as prime minister after Sharon.

Details of the Israeli secrets that have actually been released for the very first time consisted of Sharon’s ask for a legal group to prepare a security, financial, legal and …