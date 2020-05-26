New Samurai Shodown collection will launch first for free on the Epic Games Store

A brand new collection of Samurai Shodown video games is popping out in a few weeks, and it marks one other notable exclusivity deal for the Epic Games Store. Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection will be launched on Steam on June 18th and PS4 and Switch on June 28th for $39.99, however you’ll be capable of get it first on the Epic Games Store on June 11th, and it’ll be fully free for the first week.

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection consists of all six Neo Geo iterations of the basic combating sequence, plus a accomplished model of Samurai Shodown V Perfect, an unreleased sport that was imagined to be the remaining Neo Geo title. Each sport has on-line modes and consists of each the Japanese and English arcade variations. There’s additionally a “museum” that includes interviews, music, improvement paperwork, and extra.

So, it has lastly been introduced! Samurai Shodown V Perfect, a sport that has gone unreleased for 15 years, is included in the upcoming Samurai Shodown collection from @SNKPofficial. In this thread I’ll share with you ways this sport acquired saved after so lengthy! https://t.co/U5X8b0TVIq — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) May 27, 2020

SNK introduced this collection for Steam, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One in March final 12 months, however there’s not any point out of the Xbox model on its website.