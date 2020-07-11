New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared in a new leaked video

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is one of the gadgets we be prepared to launch in the next Galaxy Unpacked celebration, alongside typically the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sequence. This system is not likely to be different from its typical LTE edition, but now you observe the device in its new Mystic Bronze color version.

New article at Patreon: “Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Mystic Bronze – 360 Spin” [https://t.co/qcEu4M4Vfz] pic.tweets.com/2hbpUmjEff — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 2, 2020

We have received a new video leak in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, due to Evan Blass. He published this graphic on Twitter, where we can make a 360 spin in the device that will doesn’t appearance that not the same as the regular Galaxy Z Flip. However, it truly is believed that this Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor chip under the cover.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter