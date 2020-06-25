New Samsung Galaxy Note20+ case confirms design rumors

The Galaxy Note20 duo has recently seen its fair share of leaks for recent months and we have a pretty good notion of what they will appear to be. Now Ice Universe has shared still another case, which reconfirms the design and provides us some more details about the functional elements’ location.











The pictures show a case for the still unreleased Galaxy Note20+ with five holes. This isn’t new, however, as we already know just that the telephone will feature three cameras leaving one other two cutouts for the 3D ToF sensor and the LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash.









What’s more, a close-up shot of the bottom side of the case reveals four holes – nothing unusual considering the fact that there’s one for the mic, one for the connector, one for the loudspeaker and something for the S Pen.

The main change over previous Note phones is that the S Pen slot has been moved left. This could be either as a result of volume rocker and power button positioning or the inner design of the phone.

In our Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ reviews, we’ve expressed our disappointment with the button positioning and suspected that the S Pen could be the culprit. This might actually grow to be true. So for the sake of the button placement, the S Pen change is a lot more than welcomed.

