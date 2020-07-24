New Ruling Classifying Bitcoin as ‘Money’ Isn’t Anything Special

A current Washington D.C. lawsuit saw a guy prosecuted on numerous counts for running a Bitcoin (BTC) tumbler– an approach of hiding Bitcoin deals.

The court charged the offender on 3 counts back in December 2019, consisting of running an unlicensed cash sending organisation, as a July 24 court file exposed.

The file kept in mind:

“After examination of the relevant statutes, case law, and other sources, the Court concludes that bitcoin is money under the MTA and that Helix, as described in the indictment, was an ‘unlicensed money transmitting business’ under applicable federal law.”

Although this specific circumstances seems a ruling in favor of Bitcoin’s category as cash, present law needs a cash transmission when handling Bitcoin, despite the fact that the coin is not technically under a financial category.

The offender ran a Bitcoin blending service

Larry Dean Harmon, the offender in the event, presumably ran a Bitcoin tumbler organisation, called Helix, on the dark web. Such mixers muddy the information around Bitcoin deals, making traceability hard, the court file detailed.

Harmon saw approximately 354,468 BTC (worth about $3.4 billion at press time) circulation through his organisation from 2014 to 2017, the file consisted of.

Washington D.C. courts implicated Harmon of 3 different unlawful acts: Conspiracy to wash financial instruments, running an unlicensed cash sending organisation and taking part in cash transmission organisation without a license.

Authorities did not technically categorize Bitcoin in a different way

Harmon lobbied versus 2 of the allegations, presuming the claims as incorrect, although termination was not given.

“The motion to dismiss raises two novel questions: Is bitcoin “money” for functions of the District of Columbia’s MTA?” the file stated. “Was Helix, which operated as a bitcoin tumbler, an ‘unlicensed money transmitting business,’” the file included.

The ruling appears in favor of Bitcoin category as cash, although, in truth, the relocation just sets out the requirement for crypto exchanges to hold cash transmitter licenses. Many jurisdictions throughout the U.S. currently need such licensing.