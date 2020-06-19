New rule lets US companies work with Huawei on 5G standards

Last year, the US placed Huawei on the Commerce Department’s blacklist, restricting the sales of US goods and technology to the company

As an outcome, US companies were reported to be incidentally sidelined from technical standards conversations

US companies can work with Huawei on setting standards for next-generation technologies such as for instance 5G, the Department of Commerce (DoC) announced this week.

This move provides US firms the green light to take part in the formation of “standards,” specifying the principles and regulations governing emerging technologies.

In May 2019, the US placed Huawei on the DoC’s entity list, which restricted the sales of US goods and technology to the company as a result of national security concerns.

By this, the industry and government officials found that the US are at a disadvantage in standards setting (where companies get together and develop specifications that allow equipment to function together).

The entity listing backfired, as US engineers were not able to take part in international discussions and sharing of standards, leaving the US potentially trailing behind as world wide companies move ahead with the next-gen network.

The DoC amended the rule and aimed to reassure US companies that they are now able to work with Huawei in standards-setting groups.

The US DoC Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement: “The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation. This action recognizes the significance of harnessing American ingenuity to advance and protect our economic and national security.

“The rule reiterated the importance of the States’ participance in standards-setting, which “influences the future of 5G, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies.”

5G is likely to turbocharge telecommunications services. The light-speed wireless networks will enable high-definition video transmissions and support data-laden video communications. This will bolster industries such as for instance healthcare, which are increasingly exploring the potential of next-gen technologies to offer telehealth services.

A survey by McKinsey also discovered that a majority (76%) of patients are highly or mildly likely to use telehealth in the foreseeable future, and up to 74% reported high satisfaction after using telehealth services.

5G is also key to the continuing future of manufacturing. The next-gen wireless network promises to drive smart manufacturing, bringing ‘mobility’ and ‘flexibility’ to factory floors.

A 5G-connected factory might find increased productivity and optimized workflow as a result of deployment of sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) in monitoring the conditions of equipment. As an outcome, the streams of data can be used to form predictive models, allowing maintenance to be achieved prior to a complete breakdown and disrupting workflows.

Basically, 5G can help the management of an incredible number of connected devices, and this will be invaluable for just about any nation that’s powered by manufacturing.

The amended rule that permits US companies to work with Huawei on 5G is a significant hint that the US is bullish on its 5G ambition and alert to the power of the next-gen mobile network.

Earlier this year, the US released two new bills set to strengthen the development of 5G in the nation by securing 5G infrastructure and services along with expanding the next-gen network services across all regions in the country.