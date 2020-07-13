New restrictions are announced for pubs in New South Wales as state battles COVID-19

Group reservations at New South Wales pubs will be cut from 20 individuals to 10, and clients at big locations will be topped at 300 under difficult new coronavirus restrictions.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will make the statement on Tuesday after senior federal government ministers decided on Monday night.

The new restrictions just use to pubs and not clubs, dining establishments or the Star Casino – which was slapped with a $5000 fine for breaching COVID-19 public health orders.

The Australian Hotels Association approached the federal government with a list of proposed modifications to make sure the security of clients and personnel, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

It comes as 21 cases have actually been connected to club cluster at The Crossroads Hotel (visualized) in Casula, in Sydney’s south west

The new restrictions just use to pubs and not clubs, dining establishments or the Star Casino Pictured: Large crowds outside The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay last Wednesday night

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant stated on Monday that 10 coronavirus cases were now straight connected to club, while 11 cases were indirectly linked.

‘You can see how quickly COVID can spread out if we do not act quickly,’ she informed press reporters in Sydney.

All clients of the Casula club, who got in from July 3 to 10, need to self-isolate and are being prompted to get checked as a safety measure.

Investigations are continuous to identify the source of the infection at the club with additional test results anticipated today.

While Dr Chant stated it was early to verify how the break out began, she noted it might have been presented through a Victorian contact.

The club had a COVID-19 safe strategy and authorities had the ability to get contact information of some clients however the “issue of implementation” is being examined, Dr Chant included.

Police are dealing with Liquor and Gaming to examine if the Crossroads Hotel breached any standards.

One of the 8 most current cases, which is connected to the Casula club, checked favorable after checking out The Star gambling establishment in Sydney on July 4.