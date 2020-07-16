New research says men shouldn’t have more than one alcoholic drink per day

It was previously believed that while women should limit themselves to one drink a day, men could get away with two drinks, NBC News reports. A new report, however, says that men probably shouldn’t be reaching for that second beer, after all.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans may be updated to reflect this new research.

One of the experts on the committee responsible for the report, Dr. Timothy Naimi, is an alcohol researcher at Boston University. According to NBC News, he said, “As a nation, our collective health would be better if people generally drank less.”

The researchers looked into links between drinking habits and all kinds of death, including health issues and physical accidents. People who have two drinks a day, says Naimi, have a modest but noticeable risk of death.

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a professor of nutrition at Tufts University, stressed that the suggested guidelines are based on the overall health of a population and don’t take individual health risks into account, NBC News reports. This means that while one drink a day may be generally considered to be the limit, some individuals may still do best avoiding alcohol completely.

The guidelines also state that people that do not already drink should not start drinking.