New report suggests LTE iPhone 12 will cost 549

By
Jasyson
-

A report from @omegaleaks via Twitter claims that Apple will launch a sub-$600 iPhone this year. According to the report, Apple is going to provide a 4G-variant of the entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 for $549. If previous rumors will also be true, this may mean that Apple is going to set the iPhone 12 in five different price brackets.

The report corroborates the pricing scheme reported by @Jon_Prosser on Twitter back in April. It listed the iPhone 12s prices going from $649, $749, $999, and $1099.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 family sometime in September with mass-production reported to begin in July.

There will be three sizes, but there can be a total of 5 variants with todays news. From cheapest to many expensive, there will be an LTE-only 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual cameras for $549, a 5G 5.4-inch iPhone 12 for $649, a more substantial 6.1-inch (also 5G) iPhone 12 for $749, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro for $999 with three cameras, and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1099.

