New report suggests LTE iPhone 12 will cost 549

A report from @omegaleaks via Twitter claims that Apple will launch a sub-$600 iPhone this year. According to the report, Apple is going to provide a 4G-variant of the entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 for $549. If previous rumors will also be true, this may mean that Apple is going to set the iPhone 12 in five different price brackets.

my first iphone rumor could be the 4g version of the 12 and 12 max

iphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$

4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said.  Omega LEAKS and RUMORS (@omegaleaks) June 25, 2020

The report corroborates the pricing scheme reported by @Jon_Prosser on Twitter back in April. It listed the iPhone 12s prices going from $649, $749, $999, and $1099.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, and so i asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099  Jon ProSur (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 family sometime in September with mass-production reported to begin in July.

There will be three sizes, but there can be a total of 5 variants with todays news. From cheapest to many expensive, there will be an LTE-only 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual cameras for $549, a 5G 5.4-inch iPhone 12 for $649, a more substantial 6.1-inch (also 5G) iPhone 12 for $749, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro for $999 with three cameras, and a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1099.

Via Twitter