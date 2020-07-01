New Redskins coach Ron Rivera punts when asked about changing the team’s controversial name

Longtime NFL coach Ron Rivera has been an outspoken advocate for social justice amid nationwide protests against systemic racism, but when it involves the controversial nickname of his new team, the Washington Redskins, he’s perhaps not pushing for just about any changes.

‘I think that’s a discussion for still another time,’ Rivera told Chicago radio station 670 The Score.

According to the Washington Post, the 58-year-old Rivera had yet to deal with the Redskins’ name, which owner Daniel Snyder has steadfastly refused to change in the face of accusations of racism.

‘I feel some guy that’s my age, my era, you understand, that was always part of football, the name of the Washington Redskins.’

Rivera’s response contradicted Washington DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, who recently said it absolutely was ‘past time’ for the team to deal with a nickname that ‘offends so many people.’

Recently Events DC, a Washington-based sports promoter, removed a monument dedicated to team founder George Preston Marshall, who famously refused to integrate his roster until he was forced by the league to do so in 1962.

Likewise, the team removed Marshall’s name from the Redskins’ Ring of Fame at FedEx Field, along with the stadium’s lower bowl, which has been renamed for Bobby Mitchell, the franchise’s first black player.

But despite those changes, Rivera, a former Chicago Bears linebacker, still argued that the time just isn’t right to address the team’s nickname.

‘I think it’s all about the moment and the timing,’ Rivera said. ‘But I’m just somebody that’s from a different era, when football was not such a big part of the political scene. That’s among the tough things for me personally, too, is I’ve always wanted to make an effort to keep that separate.

‘People have wanted me to get associated with politics while I was coaching, and I kept telling them, “It’s not for me to get up there and influence people.” I’ve my beliefs. I know what I think. I support the movements, support the players. I believe in what they truly are doing. Again, I think there are specific elements to certain things that’s all about the timing and the most readily useful time to discuss those things.’

When asked again if he would tune in to those who desire to change the nickname, Rivera was non-committal.

‘I’ll just say this,’ Rivera said. ‘I’ve done a lot of research on lots of things that I actually do. I do not go into any conversations perhaps not prepared.’

The origin of ‘redskin’ is disputed, according to a 2016 Washington Post article, that claims it absolutely was first used as a pejorative as soon as 1863 in Minnesota.

‘The State reward for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every red-skin sent to Purgatory,’ read an announcement in The Winona Daily Republican. ‘This sum is significantly more than the dead bodies of the Indians east of the Red River are worth.’

By 1898, Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary began defining ‘redskin’ with the phrase ‘often contemptuous.’

Recently the Redskins drew criticism for a ‘#BlackoutTuesday’ tweet protesting racism.

‘Want to essentially stand for racial justice?’ asked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. ‘Change your name.’

Snyder, the owner, has ignored pleas from Native American groups who believe the name and logo are racist, so that as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN Radio in 2018, ‘I don’t see him changing that perspective.’

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 a trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes on free speech rights. Prior compared to that, the United States Patent and Trademark office had tried to revoke the Redskins’ trademark because it was a racial epithet.

In 2016, Snyder wrote an open letter by which he taken care of immediately a Washington Post poll showing that 9 out of 10 Native Americans did not just take the term ‘Redskins’ negatively.