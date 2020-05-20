New Redmi 10X posters reveal launch date – May 26

Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi Note 9 lineup throughout the globe, however one main nation is lacking – China. The firm will launch the essential Redmi Note 9 as Redmi 10X, and the newest official posters with a model ambassador confirming the suspicions. One of the teasers additionally revealed a launch is scheduled for May 26 at 2 PM native time.

According to the Russian web site Xiaomishka’s sources, two extra telephones are coming alongside the Redmi 10X – Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro 5G.









Redmi 10X posters

The Redmi 10X with LTE will probably be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 in China – that a lot we all know. The attention-grabbing half is what’s going on with the Redmi 10X 5G – there are solely three cameras and no fingerprint scanner seen – might the 5G smartphone be cheaper than its LTE sibling?







Do you see the variations between the Redmi 10X 4G and Redmi 10X 5G?

Then we’ve the Redmi 10X Pro 5G – it’s going to follow 4 cameras and the LED flash tucked under within the rectangle setup, however as soon as once more – these photographs reveal the facility button will not double as a fingerprint scanner, that means each 5G telephones might have OLED screens.

Source 1  Source 2 (each in Chinese) | Via (in Russian)