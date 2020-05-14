New Realme Watch teaser released, likely to be unveiled on May 25

We’ve had some fairly in depth leaks in regards to the upcoming Realme Watch with one among them even revealing key software program and {hardware} options. But none of them had any data concerning the announcement date. Well, it is now turning into clearer with the newest teaser from Realme.

As you’ll be able to see, the teaser itself does not say when the watch will be made obtainable however stopping at “very soon”. Yet with the corporate’s upcoming May 25 occasion it is fairly clear that we’ll see the wearable debut there.

The occasion also needs to deliver Realme’s sensible TV, the Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, actually wi-fi earbuds and a bunch of different devices.



