New Realme Watch teaser released, likely to be unveiled on May 25

We’ve had some fairly in depth leaks in regards to the upcoming Realme Watch with one among them even revealing key software program and {hardware} options. But none of them had any data concerning the announcement date. Well, it is now turning into clearer with the newest teaser from Realme.

Watch me!

Are you prepared to be a part of our journey in turning into Indias Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle Brand?

Our subsequent AIoT merchandise are on the way in which?

RT to present your pleasure. pic.twitter.com/3Ny6EEDMi4  Madhav @dwelling (@MadhavSheth1) May 14, 2020

As you’ll be able to see, the teaser itself does not say when the watch will be made obtainable however stopping at “very soon”. Yet with the corporate’s upcoming May 25 occasion it is fairly clear that we’ll see the wearable debut there.

The occasion also needs to deliver Realme’s sensible TV, the Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, actually wi-fi earbuds and a bunch of different devices.