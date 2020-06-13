New Racist L.A. ‘Karen’ Uses Hammer to Bang Up Neighbor’s Car



A racist woman in L.A. brought hammers to a face-off with her neighbors — whose car she proceeded to smash up … which got her an ass-whooping.

Check out this video that has been shot early in the day this week in Chatsworth, just beyond central L.A. in the San Fernando Valley. The video picks up with this specific older white-looking woman using two hammers to bang up along side it of her neighbor’s sedan. You only see her hit it twice after the camera starts rolling, but if you take a great look across the exterior … it looks like she went to town onto it beforehand.

The woman proceeds to walk toward the neighbors with both hammers at hand, almost as though she’s going to attack — but she stops, and tells them to “get the f*** out of this neighborhood.” She then tells ’em to call the cops, however the neighbors are way before her.

While among the neighbors is heard off-camera talking to an operator describing the specific situation, this new ‘Karen’ knocked over their recycling bin with a hammer, and headed straight back to her stoop. What happened next is wild — still another nearby neighbor came over and manhandled this woman on their own.

The guy who posted these videos — Edy Perez — tells us he and his roommates moved in to the house nearby to this woman early last year … and says she’s been hurling racial epithets at them since day one. He says they never retaliated … just ignored her.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and that he says his sister heard banging from insider their house … and low and behold, he says she saw this next-door neighbor of theirs doing this for no reason at all. That’s where things get rolling in the clip, and it’s all downhill from there.

Now, Edy says this woman was arrested … but got cut loose the very next day due to COVID-19. We checked the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office site, and affirmed … a woman by the same name was in reality arrested that day and cut loose less than 24 hours later.