New racing schedule released | Racing News

The 2000 and also 1000 Guineas are still arranged to be operated on June 6 and also 7 as the BHA reveal a new provisionary schedule.

The racing market’s leaders remain to prepare for a resumption of racing from June 1 and also the BHA’s Flat Pattern Committee carries Wednesday (May 13) released an upgrade to the program of Pattern and also Listed races for the initial 7 days of June to show this new provisionary schedule.

The strategy stays to organize the Guineas on June 6 and also 7, with Royal Ascot staying on its arranged days from June 16-20 There will certainly be some modifications to the order of races at Royal Ascot, which will certainly be verified asap.

In enhancement, the Derby and also Oaks will certainly be arranged for Saturday July 4, with the Eclipse returned a day to the Sunday (July 5). Under these conditions, the Eclipse would certainly be limited to four-years-old and also upwards.

The specific schedule for the resumption of racing will certainly continue to be based on contract from federal government and also an evaluation by public wellness authorities of the dangers postured by the infection during that time. Any modifications to the schedule are most likely to have an effect on the program for Pattern and also Listed races.

A provisionary race program for the initial 7 days of non-Pattern races was released on May 7 and also the BHA anticipate to release additional information on this duration, along with a provisionary race program for the 2nd 7 day duration, later on today.

The BHA stressed that this provisionary strategy might still require to be changed according to when and also under what conditions racing is securely able to recommence.

Races to be run in between 3 June and also 4 June

Classic Trial (10 f 3yo Group 3) Snowdrop (8f 3+ f Listed) Pavilion (6f 3yo Group 3)

Races to be operated on Friday 5 June

Abernant (6f 3+ Group 3) Brigadier Gerard (10 f 4+ Group 3) Paradise (8f 3+ Listed) Lingfield Oaks Trial (11 1/2 f 3yo f Listed) Lingfield Derby Trial (11 1/2 f 3yo cg Listed) Coronation Cup (12 f 4+ Group 1)

Races to be operated on Saturday 6 June

2000 Guineas (8f 3yo cf Group 1) *Dahlia (10 f 4+ f Group 2) Palace House (5f 3+ Group 3) Sagaro (16 f 4+ Group 3) Newmarket (10 f 3yo cg Listed) (*Note: Distance modification of the Dahlia to 10 f)

Races to be operated on Sunday 7 June

1000 Guineas (8f 3yo f Group 1) Pretty Polly (10 f 3yo f Listed) Buckhounds (12 f 4+ Listed) Cecil Frail (6f 3+ f Listed) Spring Trophy (7f 3+ Group 3) Pinnacle (12 f 4+ f Group 3)