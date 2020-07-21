New PwC and CV VC Report Highlights Blockchain in the Art World

Big Four auditor PwC and Swiss blockchain investment firm CV VC have released a preview for its new periodical report devoted to the blockchain in various industries.

Published on July 21, the report provides an overview of the upcoming full release featuring the top global blockchain companies focused on implementing blockchain technology in art.

The report was co-authored by PwC and CV VC under supervision of PwC Switzerland’s blockchain audit leader Adrian Keller and Nicolai Reinbold, ecosystem and incubator manager at CV VC.

As part of the upcoming full release, CV VC’s incubator CV Labs will host an online panel to discuss the latest developments in the blockchain-powered art market. Scheduled for Aug. 12, the event will feature executives from major industry startups like 4ARTechnologies and Blockchain.art.

Blockchain tech is transforming the art industry

As blockchain technology has been rapidly spreading across a wide number of industries in recent years, blockchain-based tools in the art industry have been around for a while.

Reinbold says that the companies decided to cover blockchain in art as part of their periodical global report because it is a hot topic at the moment and there is a lot of movement in the sector.

Niko Kipouros, CEO and founder of 4ARTechnologies, is confident about the solid opportunities of blockchain use in the art industry. Founding 4ARTechnologies in 2018, Kipouros believes that blockchain provides more transparency, safety and process eﬃciency across the entire art market:

“Technology is changing the way art is both created and enjoyed. What remains unknown is how far will we take it? Undoubtedly, we need to adapt and drive this change eﬀort.”

The upcoming report by CV VC and PwC is part of the companies’ existing collaboration on covering major blockchain projects. The firms have already issued a number of reports on major companies in the blockchain ecosystem in Swiss Crypto Valley. Alongside blockchain in art, the firms are also covering issues like brokers and crypto banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, custody providers, token issuance companies, venture capitalists in blockchain and others.