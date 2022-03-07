The RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Alfred Kocharyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the RA Alfonso Di Rizzo.

The meeting was also attended by Arkady Papoyan, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Diaspora, KGBSN, Astghik Marabyan, Head of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Folk Crafts, Deputy Ambassador Annaroza Colangelo, and Embassy Officer Aram Mkryan.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the programs implemented in the sphere of Armenian-Italian cultural heritage, as well as discussed the details of the new jointly implemented programs, in particular, considering 3 main directions.

The involvement of Italian expeditions and organizations in the field of archeological heritage research in Armenia was especially discussed. The Italian side has approved “ROCEMP Armenia. Provision of funding for the second phase of the Regional Center for Cultural Heritage Preservation, Management and Valuation program, the related projects of which will be discussed in detail in the near future. Then the parties discussed the programs aimed at deepening and expanding the Armenian-Italian cultural relations in different directions.

In this context, Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo offered to hold exhibitions in Armenia and Italy entitled “Hetq”, presenting the traces of Italian culture in Armenia, and the traces of Armenian culture in Italy. According to the ambassador, the project will best reflect the cultural ties between the two countries with a centuries-old history.

The Deputy Minister welcomed the Ambassador’s proposal հայտնել expressed readiness to elaborate in detail all the programs outlined by both և discussed.

During the meeting the parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.