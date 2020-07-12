New polls have Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 5 points in Texas and 6 points in Florida

New polls released Sunday showed Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden holding leads over President Donald Trump in Texas and Florida – both states that Donald Trump carried in 2016.

A Dallas Morning News shows Biden leading Trump 46 to 41, with 14 per cent undecided. The two men were tied at 43-43 in the same poll in April.

CBS released a number of state polls Sunday, including one showing a 46 to 42 Biden lead in Florida, a critical battleground state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in one Texas poll and trails by one point in another

The CBS / YouGov poll in Texas has Trump leading 46 to 45, within the error margin. In Arizona, they are tied at 46 per cent. Trump won Arizona by significantly less than 2 percentage points in 2016.

All three states are experiencing a spike in coronavirus, and are helping drive a resurgence in infections.

Florida reported a stunning 15,000 infections in an individual day Sunday, breaking its record in a state where Trump is expected to deliver his convention speech the following month.

The state’s 270,000 now rank more than those in Spain or France, in a state that made an earlier push to reopen.

Arizona, where Trump held a campaign event a megachurch last month, is experiencing its spike, in a state where immigration remains a driving issue.

U.S. coronavirus deaths have topped 130,000

Texas, a prize that Democrats have coveted for a long time but have resisted pouring resources in to, has experienced equipment shortages amid a coronavirus spot in Houston.

Hospitalizations in their state topped 10,000 Friday.

Both campaigns will also be watching Georgia, where Trump led Biden 48 to 45, merely a three-point edge in a heavily Republican state.

The silver lining for Trump in the number of surveys is that Biden remains below the critical 50-per cent mark.