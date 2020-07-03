New Poll Show Joe Biden Leading In Key Swing States As COVID-19 Concerns Rise

On Wednesday, a CNBC/Change Research poll showed that Joe Biden was ahead President Trump notably in six important swing states.

The poll was taken June 26-28 among 3,729 likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In all these six states, Biden is leading Trump.

More bad news for President Trump on our new CNBC/Change Research battleground States of Play poll our today: Joe Biden leads by 6 points in the 6 battleground states (50 to 44), up 3 points in the last two weeks. Biden has a lead in all six battleground states now. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 1, 2020

Swing state voters think Trump did a poor job handling the coronavirus pandemic

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has his greatest lead in Wisconsin, where he is before President Trump by eight %. In Arizona, Trump is behind Biden by seven %, a seven percent gap also exists in North Carolina, Trump is down six percent in Pennsylvania, and five percent in Florida and Michigan.

The margin of error is +/- 1.6 percent.

The poll could indicate that Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis may be affecting his numbers and popularity with voters.

In the key swing states, the biggest number of survey respondents, 35 percent, blame Trump for the “recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.” But “people not wearing masks” was near to that number, though 2nd, at 34 %.

32 % thought states reopening economies “too soon” was a culprit in increased coronavirus cases, 29 percent though people not socially distancing was a primary problem, 21 percent blamed China, 11 percent pointed at boffins and medical officials, and six % said companies failing to “take enough precautions” was reasons for the spread.

Swing state voters give Trump dismal marks as Covid-19 cases spike, in line with the latest @CNBC/Change Research poll. Meanwhile, Biden is widening his lead over the president in the battleground >> https://t.co/r0HSyFkrj9. pic.twitter.com/Dht0U2MtXn — Mary Catherine (@mcwellons) July 1, 2020

Most swing state voters don’t concur that ‘Donald Trump is setting a good example and providing accurate information about proper COVID-19 precautions’

A majority of of the polled, 55 percent, said that President Trump is “pushing states to reopen their economies too quickly in order to boost his own re-election chances.” Forty-five percent disagreed with this view.

Likely voters were also asked their opinion of these statement: “Donald Trump is setting a good example and providing accurate information about proper COVID-19 precautions.”

Only 43 % agreed, while the majority, 57 %, disagreed.

71 percent, indicated they certainly were concerned about the coronavirus, a seven-point jump from fourteen days ago.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in each one of the six battleground states by which this poll was conducted.