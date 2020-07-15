New Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console fortnite Bundle w/HESVAP Valued 29.99 Charging Station Dock



Fortnite Neo Versa PlayStation 4 Bundle

Incredible Games:

Experience incredible games from critically acclaimed indies to award-winning AAA hits.

Endless Entertainment:

Something new and amazing is always in reach. Find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button via PlayStation entertainment options like PlayStationVue and more.

FORTNITE

Explore a large, destructible world where no two games are every the same. Build huge forts, find loot and squad up with friends to earn your Victory Royale.

Battle Royale in new ways with Limited Time Modes. Join forces with up to 49 other players in 50v50 or take the skies in Air Royale. Anything is possible in Fortnite.

*Battle Royale and Creative only. Not accessible in Save the World Mode. Content available in cross platform gameplay. Limited time exclusive through 12/31/2020. Save the World mode not included.

Fortnite New Versa Outfit, Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-bucks are available only to legal U.S and Canadian residents with an account with PlayStation Network who are 13 or older. Voucher code also includes free Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative modes. Save the World mode not included. In-app purchases available. The voucher code (“Code”) is good for one qualifying account to redeem the entitlement to download Fortnite Neo Versa Outfit, Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks to PS4 systems signed in with that account. Code is not redeemable for cash, cannot be returned, may not be used for any other purpose, and will not be replaced for any reason.

Features

Fortnite Neo Versa PS4 bundle includes a jet black 1TB PlayStation 4 system, a matching DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller, and a code for exclusive Fortnite content

Exclusive Fortnite content includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit*, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling* and 2,000 V-Bucks

Bundle: Hesvap Valued 29.99 Charging Station Dock

Play online with your friends, save games online and more with PlayStation Plus membership (sold separately).

All the greatest, games, TV, music and more. Connect with your friends to broadcast and celebrate your epic moments at the press of the Share button to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Mount is not included.

Hesvap Fast PS4 controller charging: 2-hour fast PS4 wireless charger double Dual shock 4 PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro controllers simultaneously. No need to wait more time when charge two PS4 controllers. Save your time and get more fun.