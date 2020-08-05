New Pixel phone with 120Hz 6.67″ display in the works

Google teased the Pixel 5 5G and 4a 5G without exposing much about them. The Pixel 4a 5G will most likely be really comparable to the 4G design revealed a number of days earlier (with a 5.81″ display). CAD-based renders location the Pixel 5 display at 5.78″ (this was not formally verified, nevertheless).

Now Ross Young, who is used business’ display supply chains, states that Google will be sourcing 6.67″ panels from Samsung Display and BOE. This indicates a brand name new design that Google did not tease.

CAD-based renders of a Pixel 5 XL did surface area in early July, nevertheless they declared a 6.12″display We have not heard much about the 5 XL considering that, so the fate of that design doubts. There’s likewise a Pixel 5a in the works, however there’s no information on its display size yet.





Unofficial renders: Pixel 5 XL (6.12″ display) • Pixel 5 (5.78″)

We doubt the phone in concern will be an “a” design as this will be Google’s very first 120 Hz panel. The business just has 2 high refresh rate screens in its line-up, the 90 Hz panels installed on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Speaking of the 4 XL, that a person had a 6.3″ display (as did the 3 XL), so this new design will be Google’s biggest phone by some range.

Source|Via