New Pixel Buds feature drop arrives along with more color options

The 2nd-generation Pixel Buds are getting their very first“feature drop” This upgrade (initially of [hopefully] more) will open new options and functions for the Pixel Buds.

In a Blog post, Google highlighted 3 new functions: bass increase, sharing detection, new equate transcription functions, Attention Alerts, and a new Find My Device feature.

In addition, the colors are now readily available from Google in 3 new colors. After at first releasing in Clearly White, the Buds can now be purchased in Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black.

The Pixel Buds weren’t understood for providing bass-heavy noise– a choice had by lots of customers– so Google included a new bass increase alternative. There’s likewise a share detection mode that can be toggled in the Buds settings. This permits you each Bud to have private control of the volume for those times you may be sharing a Bud with a buddy or enjoyed one. You can alter the volume by swiping up or down on either Pixel Bud.

Attention notifies is a new speculative feature that will instantly reduce the volume of your music when the Buds hear a setting off seem like a weeping child, barking pet, or emergency situation lorry sirens.

There’s a new feature with the Buds that includes performance to the Translate app’s discussion mode. The equated speech …