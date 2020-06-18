New photos provide closest look yet at secret US six-blade ‘ninja missile’

New video footage has been posted online showing the remnants of a missile strike, and giving the closest look yet at a mysterious new weapon dubbed the ‘ninja missile’.

The footage was shared on Wednesday by security analyst Nick Waters, who specializes in investigating drone strikes for investigative team Bellingcat.

It shows the charred and shredded hull of a missile, with the letters AGM-114R9X obviously printed quietly.

The R9X, as it is well known, does not explode and wields six long blades which are stowed inside, after which deploy through the skin of the missile seconds before impact to make sure that it shreds anything in its tracks.

The car in Wednesday’s attack was believed to be carrying Qassam ul-Urdini, from Jordan, and a Yemeni man, Bilal al-Sanaani. Both men died but the vehicle was left remarkably intact

Compared to the standard Hellfire missile, which ignites a potent blast and runs the chance of killing others inside a 700-foot radius, the new missile is highly prized because of its damage-limitation, the War Zone reported.

The R9X features a 100 percent ‘deadly danger zone’ of only 30 inches.

The missile, also known as the ‘ninja missile’ or ‘Flying Ginsu’, was used in a recently available precision strike on Al Qaeda-linked terrorists in Syria which killed the passengers in an automobile, but allow car it self remarkably unscathed.

Qassam ul-Urdini, from Jordan, and a Yemeni man, Bilal al-Sanaani, both died in the June 14 attack.

The missile is really secret U.S. officials will not even officially confirm its existence.

The Pentagon is believed to have already been developing the missile since 2011.

The U.S. developed the ‘ninja’ missile that rather than exploding, deploys six blades to rip through vehicles and kill its target. Its first known use was in 2017 to kill Abu al-Masri

Its first known use was in February 2017, to kill the deputy leader of Al-Qaeda, Abu Khayr al-Masri.

In May 2019, the U.S. military leaked information on the RX9 missile to enhance its image in the Muslim world in an effort to show they are attempting to reduce collateral damage, it had been claimed.

The leak was reportedly ordered by Barack Obama after that he was stung by criticism civilians were being killed in drone strikes.

In January of this year it was utilized in Afghanistan, in what is thought to be the a primary.

The Wall Street Journal, which first broke details about the R9X in 2019, also reported that the weapon had been fired at targets in Libya, Iraq, Yemen, and Somalia, as well.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) told Fox News the R9X was highly prized for its accuracy.

‘The Hellfire R9X missile is just a modified version of the Hellfire anti-tank missile, the kind of which have been featured on America drones just like the Reaper and Predator,’ that he said.

‘The mention of the knives is not any accident, since it features multiple steel blades that emerge from the missile moments before impact.

‘The result is just a much smaller kill radius, which can limit the damage caused by the missile to the intended target area.

‘Such a feature is increasingly necessary for counterterrorism campaigns, where the fighting is closer-in, and the environmental surroundings around the target is more dense and likely to be filled up with non-combatants.​’

While it is not known just how many R9X’s are saved in the Pentagon’s depository, military experts have been quick to highlight its efficiency, Fox reported.

Predator drone are unmanned vehicles that are with the capacity of shooting missiles, conducting reconnaissance and more

The officials cited examples that the Hellfire variation has got the capability of killing a passenger and not a driver, or leaving a terrorist leader dead in his house and not any relatives sitting at the exact same table.

Its edges are able to efficiently slice through walls and roofs, based on experts.

One of the ‘inert bombs’ was consider by Obama in the operation to kill Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011, but instead a team of Navy SEALs stormed his compound in Abbottabad.

Outside of the clear human impact, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. military is also thinking about the new weapon technology for more practical reasons.

Fighters have begun to adapt to drone attacks by hiding out in areas populated by children and women, putting them fundamentally out of reach from traditional airstrikes.

The R9X carries with it a set of more technical benefits and drawbacks, officials said.

Because it greatly minimizes the chance of civilian casualties entailed in old-fashioned explosives, it raises the places it can be deployed, giving pilots more potential shots on a target.

However, the amount of precision and intelligence needed to accurately strike a target comes at an expense of additional resources from officers and military officials.