New photograph of Prince Philip and Queen released as Duke celebrates 99th birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his 99th birthday in isolation at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as the Buckingham Palace releases a brand new official portrait with the Queen.

The Duke, who has been with the Queen under strict lockdown conditions since March, will mark his birthday in his customary low-key fashion, anticipated to receive video calls from his young ones, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An official photograph to mark the occasion, taken last Monday at Windsor Castle, shows the Duke standing tall as ever, wearing his Household Division tie, shirt and blazer with smartly polished buttons.

The Queen, standing beside him, wears the heart-shaped diamond Cullinan V brooch, one of her regular favourites, and a dress by Angela Kelly adorned with bright summer flowers.

The couple, who have been married for 72 years, posed in the quadrangle in sunshine for the formal photograph to mark the Duke’s milestone.