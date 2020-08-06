New phone called Realme C12 with a 6,000 mAh battery gets multiple certifications

Realme C11 and Realme C15 are the current cost effective gadgets by the young mobile phone brand name, and now there will be a 3rd addition to the C lineup, called Realme C12 It appeared on multiple certifications along with the design number RMX2189, exposing Realme is preparing to make it commonly readily available and not restricted to a single market.









Realme RMX2189 certifications

The Realme C12 is licensed in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China – all 4 of them being significant markets for the business. Some of the listings likewise exposed a 6,000 mAh battery, although it will support charging rates of 5V at 2A, or simply 10 W, so not modern-day fast-charging of any sort.

This new phone is most likely to be a happy medium in between the Realme C11 and Realme C15, so it will likely share a few of the functions like an HD+ screen with waterdrop notch for the selfie cam and Android 10 with Realme’s own UI 1.0 on top.

Among the more doubtful specifications is the position of the finger print scanner, the variety of cams and whether the chipset is going to stay Helio G35 – the exact same one powering the other 2 Realme C phones.

