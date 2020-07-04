New petition demanding Zuckerberg stop ‘colonizing’ Hawaii garners over 441,000 signatures after organizers claim Facebook billionaire ‘suing natives to build a mansion’ – Armenian News

A new petition is askin Mark Zuckerberg to stop “colonizing” the Hawaiian island of Kauai, claiming the Facebook CEO is suing natives so as to build a mansion on their land.

The Change.org campaign premiered last week and it has since garnered more than 444,000 signatures, reports the Daily Mail.

Organizers have accused the billionaire – ‘the sixth richest man in the world’ – of trying to boot locals off the land to make enough space for his vacation home.

Reps for Zuckerberg have responded to the campaign saying the ‘premise of the petition is false.’