New Orleans protesters rip down statue of slave owner and throw it in Mississippi river

Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner and then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it down the banks in to the water.

The removal of the monument could be the latest in a nationwide effort to get rid of statues and tributes to the those involved in the slave trade or even to the Confederacy, as widespread protests against police brutality towards African Americans keep on following the death of George Floyd.

New Orleans Police have arrested a couple and are seeking a third in experience of the destruction of the bust of John McDonogh, which stood in Duncan Plaza next door from City Hall.





Once down, the bust was dragged into the streets before being loaded onto two trucks and taken fully to the river.

The pedestal which the bust stood remains with the term “racist” written under McDonogh’s name.

The drivers of the trucks were the two individuals who were arrested and taken fully to police headquarters, named as Caleb Wassell and Michaela Davis.

Mr Wassell was booked with theft, possession of stolen goods, inciting a felony and inciting a riot. Ms Davis was booked with principal to theft, inciting a felony, battery on an officer, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

A video on social networking showed dozens of people surrounding the bust which sat on a pedestal while some people pulled on a rope tied to the bust and another hit it using what appears to be a skateboard.

As the bust tilts and then crashes to the ground the crowd cheers. Another video posted on social media shows a crowd watching since the bust is rolled down the rocky banks of the Mississippi River and into the water.





Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a tweet that the town “rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful.”

New Orleans took down four Confederate-era monuments in 2017 after a months-long process of contentious public meetings and demonstrations. But other controversial symbols remain. The city has started a process to go over renaming streets named after Confederate figures.

When he died, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.





The McDonogh Day celebration in which schoolchildren across the city laid flowers at an alternative monument to McDonogh became the subject of boycotts in the 1950s. The ceremony was racially segregated, and African-American kids would have to await hours for white kids to lay their flowers first.

The Associated Press spoke with Gary Ballier, who drove to the square to see for himself that the bust was gone. He remembers the college ceremonies from growing up, and served in the military on bases named after Confederate generals.





He notes a number of the streets in the town are also named after figures from the Confederacy. He says it is long past time for anyone to go.

“Our real history is known now and people who are supposed to be heroes are not heroes. They’re traitors, and they should be gone,” he said.

With reporting from the Associated Press