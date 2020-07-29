New Orleans Pelicans: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Pelicans are packed with skill, which likewise consists of Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, and JoshHart Even if they do not make the playoffs this season, they will be a required to be considered in the coming years as their skill continues to establish under head coach Alvin Gentry.

Division: Southwest Division

Record: 28-36

Coach: Alvin Gentry

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +12000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG

Lonzo Ball, PG

Zylan Cheatham, SF

Derrick Favors, C

Josh Hart, SF

Jaxson Hayes, C

Jrue Holiday, SG

Brandon Ingram, SF

Frank Jackson, PG

Nicolo Melli, PF

E’Twaun Moore, SG

Jahlil Okafor, C

JJ Redick, SG

Sindarius Thornwell, SG

Kenrich Williams, SF

Zion Williamson, SF (+300 to win 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year)

The Pelicans will deal with the Utah Jazz on July 30 at 6: 30 p.m. ET. New Orleans has +300 chances to clinch the 8th seed in the West.

With the concentrate on Ingram and Williamson, other essential function gamers will require to step up in a huge method order for the Pelicans to make a run in the Western Conference when the leaguerestarts Holiday, who is balancing 19.6 points, 6.9 helps, and 4.9 rebounds, and Redick (149 PPG), along with Ball (124 PPG, 7.0 APG), will require to pitch in on both sides of the flooring.

After New Orleans plays the Jazz, it will handle the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and OrlandoMagic A beneficial schedule might certainly lead to a playoff berth for the Pelicans.

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com