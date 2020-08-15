New Orleans Pelicans dismiss head coach Alvin Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans dismissed coach Alvin Gentry, the group revealed Saturday afternoon.

After a frustrating efficiency in the NBA’s Orlando reboot, the franchise moved rapidly on Gentry’s elimination. Gentry had one year left on his agreement.

The Pelicans move into the training market with the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

This will be a chance for executive VP David Griffin to utilize the Pelicans’ gifted young lineup– consisting ofNo 1 general choice Zion Williamson and All-Star Brandon Ingram— as foundations to be aggressive in the training market.

Among those coaches anticipated to be part of the Pelicans search: Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Clippers assistant Ty Lue and previous Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, sources stated. The Pelicans are likewise anticipated to have an interest in Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn, must the Nets choose not to keep him, sources stated.

Griffin (GM) and Lue (head coach) were together with the Cleveland Cavaliers when the franchise won an NBA title in 2016. Griffin has history with Kidd back to their days together with the Phoenix Suns.

Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon was the assistant GM with Brooklyn throughout Atkinson’s effective period.

New Orleans employed Gentry in 2015 from Golden State’s training personnel, fresh off an NBA champion.

In Gentry’s 5 seasons, the Pelicans went 175-225 however were typically besieged with injuries. Gentry was required to utilize a combined 140 beginning lineups in 5 seasons. According to the …