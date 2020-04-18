New Orleans Jazz Fest is officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

“My recommendation is absolutely no large events such as French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, even Essence Festival, as it relates to the year 2020,” Cantrell claimed at a press conferenceTuesday “The focus should shift to 2021.”

The Essence Festival announced Wednesday that it was canceled and also would certainly return in2021

.

Jazz Fest, which attracted virtually half a million guests in 2014, includes a range of songs from jazz to people and also pop. This year’s lineup included The Who, Lizzo, The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Erykah Badu, Lionel Richie and also extra.

John Prine, that died recently due to coronavirus difficulties, was likewise set up to carry out. A representative for the event did not discuss whether following year’s schedule would certainly be the very same.

Fans and also musicians claim it’s the appropriate telephone call

Kristen Wiltse-Santoro from Beverly, Massachusetts, claimed she went to the event for the previous 4 years and also was looking onward to this year’s.

“It’s a trip that I do with my girlfriends each year so it was supposed to be a time to reconnect with my friends,” Wiltse-Santoro informed CNN. “This festival is really, really special because of the variety of acts that are there and the variety of attendees… Everyone is laid back, kind and generous.”

While let down concerning the event being canceled, the 53- year-old public relationships exec claimed she thinks it was the appropriate choice to make.

“Clearly our country needs to heal,” she claimed. “The festival organizers are putting the wellbeing and safety of their staff, attendees and performers first.”

Since 2013, Troy Andrews, notoriously called Trombone Shorty, has actually held the event’s most sought after schedule area. He liquidates the event with the vibrant audios of his trombone and also trumpet.

“I’ve considered it to be the highlight of my life,” Andrews informed CNN.

When Andrews listened to that the event was canceled, he claimed he “got sad for the first time during this whole pandemic,” yet included that he would certainly have made the very same choice.

“Right now, it’s about saving lives and making things much easier for the frontline workers and people who have to put their lives on the line every day,” the 34- year-old artist claimed. “It’ll be larger and also far better [next year] and also a whole lot even more individuals will certainly have a whole lot extra power.”

Wiltse-Santoro claimed when the entrances at the Fair Grounds Race Course open back up following year, you can wager that “we will be there with our dancing shoes and supporting the city.”