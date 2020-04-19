New ‘Operating Procedure’ for Amazon, Flipkart to Ensure Safe E-Commerce Deliveries

Making the principal running police officer (COO) of companies such as Amazon and also Flipkart accountable for stringent execution of social distancing and also sanitisation standards and also team imperatively downloading and install the Aarogya Setu application are amongst the procedures recommended in the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for e-comm erce procedures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the federal government enabling e-comm erce business to run throughout the across the country lockdown, a draft SOP has actually been created and also flowed to stakeholders.

“The purpose of this SOP is to provide health and safety guidance for cleaning, maintaining hygiene and safety at workplace during a pandemic outbreak across the supply chain, including First Mile Sellers,” according to the draft standards, accessed by PTI.

The COO, it claimed, will certainly have the total liability for guaranteeing the conformity needs of the SOPs.

Also, local center and also framework supervisor or comparable will be accountable for performing certain jobs while the monitoring will be accountable for informing and also connecting the needs of the SOP standards to all stakeholders.

The draft SOP gives for testing of staffers at vendor, warehousing and also sale procedures for COVID-19 signs and symptoms (coughing, sneezing, high temperature, breathing problem) at access and also instant coverage to close-by healthcare facility in instance of any type of signs and symptoms.

In the occasion of any type of team ending up to declare for COVID-19, the whole center will be promptly left and also all possessions will be covered and also separated.

“It is mandatory of all staff and business owners to download and register on Aarogya Setu application and if applicable on the Suraksha Store app also,” it claimed.

Logbook should be preserved for every worker and also site visitor accessing the facilities.

“Management is responsible for safekeeping of such logbook and forms with detailed information of such visitors, such as name, age, address (current and permanent), proof of residence, mobile number, among others),” the draft SOP specified.

It gives for all team utilizing handwash/ sanitiser at access, at routine periods, and also prior to leave from a center.

Warehouses and also centers have to work on staggered changes basis workforce accessibility to limitation crowding. All team have to be supplied with masks at the entry by the MSME/ initial mile vendor.

They are likewise intended to preserve social distancing, specifically at locations most susceptible to celebration, such as filling bays.

“Seller team to preserve minimal range of 3 feet from e-comm erce first mile exec,” it claimed.

The draft SOP likewise gives for comprehensive standards for cleansing of the facilities of vendors, consisting of damp wiping with anti-bacterial daily, cleaning of all carts and also various other commercial equipments every 4 hrs with anti-bacterial and also cleansing of doorknobs every 2 hrs.

All initial mile vendors/ MSMEs have to adhere to FSSAI” s food health and also safety and security standards for food company throughout COVID-19 pandemic.

“ E-comm erce firm will establish high danger areas/impacted pandemic areas and also perform airing out of stockroom websites by outside suppliers a minimum of when every 15 days or if any type of danger is recognized (for instance anyone checking out the stockroom has actually touched with a COVID-19 favorable individual), whichever is previously,” it claimed.

Also, lorries made use of for distribution requirement to be cleaned up and also standards comparable to team for chauffeurs complied with.

During last mile consumer distribution, each distribution staffer/driver have to bring firm ID card and also lorries made use of have to be cleaned up/ sanitised/ sanitized.

“Bags used by delivery person for carrying shipments shall be cleaned before they leave for delivery,” the draft SOP claimed, including all distribution team will purely use masks whatsoever times throughout distribution and also preserve minimal 3-feet range with clients.

“Cash on Delivery options should be discouraged as far as possible for all order irrespective of the item or value of the order,” it included.