New OnePlus Buds will give you up to 30hrs of battery life

We have received new information concerning the OnePlus Buds. OnePlus has revealed some interesting details about its new wireless earbuds, which include outstanding battery life.

According to recent information posted by OnePlus in a forum post, the new OnePlus Buds will deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge of the case. This is possible because each earbud can individually support seven hours of non-stop playback. After that time, you will have to place the earbud back into its charging case and repeat the cycle. By doing so, you will get 30 hours of music playback before having to recharge the case.

“With the OnePlus Buds, we wanted to take away some of the “anxiety” that comes with that unpredictability. Here, we gave the OnePlus Buds industry-leading battery life.

“To be specific, they are good for over seven hours of continuous use, and can be fully topped up more than three times from just their charging case, giving you up to 30 hours of use before you have to plug in again.

“The most important thing is that, even as their batteries run for longer, the OnePlus Buds are still exceedingly light at just 4.6 grams, while the charging case is just 36 grams, so they’ll never be a burden in your pocket.”

You currently get 24 hours of playback from Apple’s AirPods, and 22 hours from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, so six more hours of music playback is really great from OnePlus. These wireless earbuds will be officially launched next week, on July 21st, along with the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord.

Source 9to5Google