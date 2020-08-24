New Norway oil fund chief to sell out of London hedge fund

Nicolai Tangen is to sell his shareholding in the $20bn hedge fund he established in order to end up being chief executive of Norway’s $1tn oil fund after an intense row in between the Scandinavian nation’s political leaders and its reserve bank.

Mr Tangen will sell his whole holding in AKO Capital, a London- based hedge fund, to the charity he established, AKOFoundation He will likewise sell out of all his individual fund financial investments, with his properties– which he stated would have to do with NKr7bn ($ 780m)– held as bank deposits.

“I have taken these actions to remove any doubt about which hat I am now wearing. I want to be CEO of the oil fund, and have only one objective: creating wealth for future generations,” Mr Tangen stated at a quickly organized interview on Monday night.

The storm has actually been the inmost crisis in the oil fund’s 24-year history, as political leaders from throughout the Norwegian spectrum have actually criticised the nation’s reserve bank– which houses it– for stopping working to remove Mr Tangen’s disputes of interest.

They were likewise deeply worried about some of AKO’s funds being based in the Cayman Islands, something leftwing political leaders in specific were stressed might jeopardize the oil fund’s battle versus tax sanctuaries.

The political guard dog raised the temperature level this month by …