New nadir as Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

After positive coronavirus tests for tennis players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, it was difficult to observe things could easily get much worse for Novak Djokovic, who organised the events that brought them together.

Within 24 hours, that he confirmed he and his wife Jelena had also both been infected by Covid-19. Almost universal criticism followed.

The Tennis Podcast welcomed Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs to the latest show to examine two statements released by Djokovic over a seven-hour period, discuss the reaction, and assess whether his position as ATP Player Council President remains tenable.