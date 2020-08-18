New Money explains how payment became a form of social media

When you think of money, you most likely do not think of it asa form of media Apps like Venmo, PayPal, and Square’s Cash App have actually blurred the line in between payment platforms andsocial media But there’s a long history of monetary services being utilized as a interactions medium– from Western Union to Visa to bitcoin.

Lana Swartz, an assistant teacher of media research studies at the University of Virginia, mentions in her new book, New Money: How Payment Became Social Media, how the innovations of money map completely together with the innovations of interaction andmedia

“If we think about paper money,” Swartz explains, “it’s covered with iconography that tells particular kinds of histories and projects, and particular kinds of futures. It’s one of the most ubiquitous forms of print media that we come in contact with even today when there’s coin shortage.”

This week on our Vergecast interview series, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel talks with Swartz about her book, the history and future of money, Silicon Valley’s fixation with payments, and the underlying systems that move our money around that we might not recognize.

Below is a gently modified excerpt from the discussion.

Nilay Patel: “How payment became social media” is a actually intriguing location to begin …