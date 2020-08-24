New Momma Sophie Turner Brings Home Sansa Stark’s Actual Throne From Game Of Thrones!!!

Sophie Turner ended her period on Game of Thrones as Queen of the North and now, the distinguished title continues at home with the appropriate throne and whatever to match!

On Saturday, the 24-year-old new mommy required to her Instagram Story and exposed she is the happy owner of the royal chair her character Sansa Stark beinged in at the very end of the hit HBO series. How freaking cool! Alongside a picture of the gorgeous and intricately-carved throne in its new resting location at her pad, the starlet merely composed:

“Welcome home”

We understand some fans may be more partial to the renowned Iron Throne that a number of the series’ cherished characters defended, however wow– the program has actually been off for over a year and we nearly forgot how beautiful this specific seat is! Ch- ch-check it out (listed below):

There it remains in all of its splendor, including pictures of alarming wolves for the sigil ofHouse Stark Proud partner and GoT superfan Joe Jonas likewise reposted the exact same shot on his account, too! It’s apparent the series will constantly hold an unique location in the couple’s hearts!

Back when the series ending aired in May 2019, Turner penned a sincere IG homage about playing Sansa for a complete years! She …