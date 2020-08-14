New Miley Cyrus song declares ‘I don’t belong to anyone’ just hours after Cody Simpson split

On the exact same day that it was reported that Miley Cyrus and her sweetheart of almost a year, Cody Simpson, had broken up, the pop queen launched an intense disco empowerment anthem in which she audaciously announces, “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anybody/Oh no, I don’t requirement to be liked by you.”

Just hours prior to Cyrus’s “Midnight Sky” single and its flashy video dropped Thursday night, news broke of the Cyrus/Simpsonsplit The pop star, 27, and the Australian singer/actor/model, 23, had actually initially been romantically connected back in October 2019, 2 months after Cyrus’s separation from her hubby LiamHemsworth The couple appeared close, even getting collaborating tattoos, and previously this month, Simpson had actually stated, “In love with my best friend” in his Instagram Stories, referring to Cyrus.

In an Instagram Live chat with fans leading up to Thursday’s “Midnight Sky” best, Cyrus validated the separation reports, stating, “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be.” However, in spite of the feistiness of the “Midnight Sky” chorus, she made it clear that there is definitely no bad blood in between her andSimpson “Don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza,” she stated. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. So, just don’t make it something that it is not.”

