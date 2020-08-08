New Mexico man dies from state’s second reported case of plague this year

The Rio Arriba County man remained in his 20 s and was hospitalized prior to he passed away, the New Mexico Department of Health Friday stated in a press release.

“Plague activity in New Mexico is usually highest during the summer months, so it is especially important now to take precautions to avoid rodents and their fleas which can expose you to plague,” stated Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel.

Plague is a bacterial illness of rodents that can be transferred to human beings through the bites of contaminated fleas or by direct contact with contaminated animals, consisting of rodents, wildlife and animals, the release states. It can be dealt with successfully with modern-day prescription antibiotics however can trigger major health problem or death if not dealt with quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.

To prevent plague, avoid animals’ roaming and health problems, utilize a flea control item on animals and move hay, wood and compost heap away from the house, the release encourages.