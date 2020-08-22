New Mexico city pays $6.5 million to family of a Mexican-American man killed by a police officer

Jackson Delong
The city of Las Cruces has actually concurred to pay $6.5 million to the family of Antonio Valenzuela, who passed away throughout a traffic stop by Las Cruces police, according to a settlement contract gotten by CNN. Former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser supposedly utilized a vascular neck restraint on Valenzeula, a maneuver which has actually given that been prohibited by the department throughout apprehensions.

“The parties agreed that the city denies liability for the incident,” the city stated in a declaration about the civil settlement to CNN.

It continued, “The police department has never authorized, provided training, or implemented a policy that allows the use of choke holds and has prohibited the use. The use of vascular neck restraint, which is not a choke hold, was prohibited by policy by the former chief of police. It is well established law that police officers are already required to intervene in instances where another officer violates a person’s civil rights.”

The advancement in the event comes as the nation grapples with police actions and policies following the in-custody death in May of George Floyd, who passed away after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes.
Smelser has actually not yet gotten in a plea to the charge; the next court consultation in his case is set for September 3, state records reveal. His lawyer has said Smelser “utilized a maneuver that was approved by the Las Cruces Police Department throughout a violent battle while trying to takeMr Valenzuela into …

