New Mexico city pays $6.5 million to family of a Mexican-American man killed by a police officer

The city of Las Cruces has actually concurred to pay $6.5 million to the family of Antonio Valenzuela, who passed away throughout a traffic stop by Las Cruces police, according to a settlement contract gotten by CNN. Former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser supposedly utilized a vascular neck restraint on Valenzeula, a maneuver which has actually given that been prohibited by the department throughout apprehensions.

“The parties agreed that the city denies liability for the incident,” the city stated in a declaration about the civil settlement to CNN.

It continued, “The police department has never authorized, provided training, or implemented a policy that allows the use of choke holds and has prohibited the use. The use of vascular neck restraint, which is not a choke hold, was prohibited by policy by the former chief of police. It is well established law that police officers are already required to intervene in instances where another officer violates a person’s civil rights.”