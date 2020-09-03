New mass grave found in Tarhuna – Middle East Monitor

The Libyan federal government the other day revealed the discovery of a new mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital Tripoli, which it connected to the militias of abandoner General Khalifa Haftar.

In a declaration the Director of the Information Office of the Public Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons, Abdulaziz Al-Jaafari, stated: “The authority’s search teams managed to discover a mass grave on Wednesday in Tarhuna.”

“The cemetery contains an unknown number of bodies, and search teams have recovered two bodies so far.”

According to main Libyan sources, Haftar’s militia and forces faithful to it devoted war criminal offenses, criminal offenses versus humankind and genocide, throughout the duration from April 2019 till June 2020.

On 16 July, the Public Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons revealed that 226 bodies had actually been found in mass tombs in Tarhuna considering that 5 June.

Libya army: Haftar’s militia introduced 6 Grad rockets at our forces

…



Read The Full Article