Price:
$299.99 - $259.90
(as of Jul 24,2020 21:02:59 UTC – Details)
New Lenovo Ideapad S145 14″ Laptop Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Dual-Core CPU, 4GB Memory 128GB SSD Windows 10 Grey (Renewed)
Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Dual Core Processor.
Memory: 4GB DDR4 2133 MHz RAM ; Internal storage: 128GB SATA Solid State Drive.
Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 610 ; Audio: 2 x 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio.
Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo ; Webcam: Front-Facing 720p HD Webcam with integrated digital microphone; Windows 10 in S mode.