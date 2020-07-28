New leaked images of the alleged Moto RAZR 5G look hot

It appears that we have the initially leaked images of what might be the new Moto RAZR5G These images originate from a popular leaker, so it may simply be the genuine style of the gadget. Now, what’s even much better is that this gadget is expected to introduce in 2020.

https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/1287782971995545601

Evan Blass has actually just recently published some images of what might be the new Moto RAZR 5G on hisPatreon The new “Odyssey” clamshell collapsible includes some fascinating modifications while maintaining some crucial elements. Maybe the crucial distinctions are discovered in the phone’s smaller sized chin and the reality that we cant see a finger print reader, which might suggest that we might get face detection on the Moto RAZR 5G or that Motorola chose to alter the finger print reader’s place.

This new Moto RAZR is expected to show up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, a 2,845 mAh battery, 48 MP primary shooter, a 20 MP selfie video camera and 5G assistance. Evan Blass explained this gadget as the “Motorola RAZR 2020,” recommending that it might introduce this year, despite the fact that the present COVID-19 pandemic might press the gadget’s discussion till early 2021.

Source 9to5Google