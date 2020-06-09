New leak suggests native call recording coming to iOS 14

According to a fresh system executive image discovered by the jailbreak community, iOS 14 includes a native call recording function regarding both cell phone and FaceTime calls. The feature may allegedly alert the person on the other hand and will also help remind the one recording to regard local legal system.









Its nevertheless not clear when call recording will be available in most regions as being a countries have got stricter restrictions on the issue and call recording simply by users is just not allowed.

Once empowered all inbound and amazing calls will probably be recorded before the function will be turned off inside settings. iOS 14 will probably be announced from Apples WWDC 2020 upon June 22 and will apparently be available to all apple iphones currently operating iOS 13.

