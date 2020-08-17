New KUWTK Trailer Spotlights Khloé Kardashian’s COVID Scare, Scott Disick’s Betrayal, & More!

After a small production break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is lastly returning to our TELEVISION screens!

A brand name new trailer for the E! struck truth series came out on Monday and it currently appears like this popular fam has no issue providing the juicy drama, even in quarantine! Staying real to the times, fans can anticipate Zoom discussions interlaced with the typical on-camera video footage when the program formally returns on September 17.

As you may’ve observed in the image up leading, a minimum of among the KarJenners dealt with a COVID -19 scare!

Related: Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Services Amid Marital Issues With Kim Kardashian

At one point in the teaser, Khlo é Kardashian is seen getting evaluated for the unique infection while Scott Disick can be heard in a voiceover stating:

“Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus”

Oh no! Did the Good American creator privately fight the illness right under our noses ?! It’s difficult not to believe so when later, Kim Kardashian West mentions she’s “super worried that Khloe is so sick” as a clip of the mother strongly coughing in bed appears on-screen. We’ll discover when the program returns, however Kourtney Kardashian‘s completely timed remark (listed below) lets us understand this was a frightening scenario for everybody included: